KBC 11: Jitendra Singh Failed To Answer This Rs 6,40,000 Question On Big B’s Show

In Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 that aired on November 19th, contestant Jitendra Singh was asked the eleventh question on the hot seat. However, the Delhi native failed to answer correctly and lost the game. The show is delivering an interesting turn of events with common men testing their knowledge on the general quiz show.

The eleventh question was, “Which former Prime Minister said, “history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media”?", to this, the provided options were Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Manmohan Singh. Jitendra did not know the answer to this question. Thus he used his only remaining lifeline-flip the question. After the question was flipped, he was provided with a new question. He was asked, “Which country’s largest SUV and pickup truck manufacturer is Great Wall Motor Company Limited?”. The options for this question was China, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia. Jitendra unassumingly answered the question as he was in the lesser risk zone. He answered the question and said South Korea. However, the right answer was China. Jitendra Singh failed to answer Rs 6,40,000 question and took home Rs 3,20,000.

Jitender decides to use his last lifeline 'Flip the question', for amount worth Rs 6,40,000. How far do you think he will go in the game? Keep watching #KBC11 to find out @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 19, 2019

The next question will be based on Business, Industry & Economy as preferred by Jitender. Do you think he will answer this question correctly? RT & Tell #KBC11 @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 19, 2019

Oh no! that was the wrong answer and unfortunately, Jitender will have to leave the game with a total sum of Rs. 3,20,000 #KBC11 @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 19, 2019

Kaun Banega Crorepati, currently hosted by veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, has been widely famous since its inception. The show is in its 11th season and has proven to be a great success in India. KBC is considered to be a great platform, wherein citizens from different states in India share their inspirational stories too, before playing the game. Here is what happened in the last episode.

