Recently, Neena Gupta and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao took hot seats on Sony Television's reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan left everyone in splits as he jokingly confessed to Neena that he lies to his 'partner', wife Jaya Bachchan every day. The episode featuring Neena and Gajraj will be aired on Thursday.

Sony Television has shared a new promo video from the episode on their official Instagram handle. The video shows Neena pulling out a few cue cards in order to ask Big B questions. Neena can be seen requesting Amitabh, "Main bhi puchu kuch baatein jo aap sach sach bataye? (I will also ask a few questions that you will answer truthfully?)." To which Amitabh is quick to respond, "Haan, haan, kyun nahi. Ye toh imtihaan ho gaya humara (Yes, yes, why not! This looks like a test)."

Neena then goes on to ask several questions like, "What was the most challenging role of your career?" The iconic actor answers, "Dekhiye, prati ek film jo hai, mere liye ek chunauti hai (every movie is challenging for me)." Neena further asks, "If you had to reject a film, what excuse would you make?" Big B replies, "Film mile toh sahi na (Let me get films first)." Neena also asks, "Kisi cheez se bachne ke liye, kya aapne kabhi apne partner se jhoot bola hai? (Have you lied to your partner in order to save yourself from a situation?)." To which Big B instead of answering the question, redirects it to Gajraj. He says, "Pehle aap boliye (First you tell). Peeche baithi hai (She's sitting behind you), referring to his wife."

Amitabh Bachchan answers Neena, "Humara aisa hai ki, prathidin humko jhoot bolna padta hai (The thing is, I have to lie every day)." Listening to the response, Neena manages to keep straight face, however, Gajraj bursts into laughter immediately.

Bollywood veteran couple Amitabh and Jaya are married for over 48 years now. Recently, Jaya also made a special appearance via a video conference call on KBC 13's 1000th episode, which featured their daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial