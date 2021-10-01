Last Updated:

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of Fractured Toe, Says 'pain Is Excruciating'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 13th season of the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently injured his toe. Shares pictures with fans.

Written By
Prachi Arya
KBC 13, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan injures toe

IMAGE: Tumblr/@SrBachchan


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 13th season of the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently injured his toe. Despite taking care of his toe and nursing it, the actor has been working rigorously and shooting the show. The legendary actor shared the update on his blog and wrote that he is in ‘excruciating pain’ but will be back to his healthy self in 4-5 weeks. The actor shared pictures of his traditional looks for the Navratri special episode of the show. 

In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a blue traditional kurta suit with a white churidar while sitting on his hosting chair with a plastered foot. While sharing the pictures, Amitabh penned a long note that he is wearing sock-like shoes to camouflage his injury. "And the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they are..[sic].”

Amitabh Bachchan injures his toes, shoots dedicatedly for KBC 13

The actor further continued, “the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in the common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks ..[sic].”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the stalwart was recently seen in the suspense thriller Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi Apart from this, he has a host of films lined up in his kitty including Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Jhund, Project K, Goodbye and Mayday.

(Image: Tumblr/@SrBachchan)

Tags: KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan, Big B
First Published:
