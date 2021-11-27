KBC 13: John Abraham Reveals He Took Part In Muay Thai Tournament To Make Money In College

Recently, Bollywood actor John Abraham, along with his Satyameva Jayate 2 team- Divya Khosla Kumar, and director Nikkhil Advani, took the hot seat on Sony Entertainment's quiz reality show, Kaun Banga Crorepati Season 13 (KBC 13). The actor while also answering the questions, revealed some of his interesting stories. John also revealed a large scar on his chest and the story behind it. He shared when he was in college, he used to train Taekwondo and in order to earn money, he also travelled to Thailand.

John Abraham talks about his scar on his chest on KBC 13

While speaking to the iconic actor and host, Amitabh Bachchan, John shared, "When I was in college, I used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to make money, I traveled to Thailand, and there, I participated in a Muay Thai tournament for kickboxing just to make some money."

He got off his seat, unbuttoned his black shirt, and said, "Ek round mein, ek boxer ne mujhe (chest pe) kick kiya aur ye pura phatt gaya tha (I want to show you, during one of the rounds, a boxer kicked – gesturing his kick – my chest ripped apart)." Amitabh, too, winced at the huge scar in the center of his chest. Further, on public demand, John also flaunted his abs.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan also asked him about the cause he was supporting and trying to win prize money for on the quiz show. John got emotional and confessed his love for animals and hatred for those who are cruel to them. The actor said that he was supporting animal welfare trusts and an animal shelter. Amitabh then showed the audience a video from the shelter John was trying to win money for. The video showed cats, dogs, cows, and other grievous animals were seen. John could not help but tear up at their condition.

When the video ended, the audience and Satyameva Jayate 2 stars were stunned in silence. John can be seen shaking from what he saw. Amitabh then offered him water and even a box of tissues. John, after wiping his tears, thanked Amitabh and assured him he was fine.

