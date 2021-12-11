KBC: Big B Dances To Badshah's Hit 'Jugnu', Quips About Working Out On Show's Sets; Watch

Sony TV released a short glimpse of the upcoming episodes of Amitabh Bachchan's much-loved Kaun Banega Crorepati, which saw the host dancing on the hit song Jugnu. The song has become an internet sensation and several actors have hopped onto the trend and posted videos of the same on social media. The Badshah song had Big B grooving along with the Indian rapper, entertaining the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan to dance to Badshah's Jugnu in upcoming KBC 13 episode

Badshah can be seen showing Amitabh Bachchan the choreography of the song and the legendary actor imitates him. Neha Kakkar, who is also on stage joins the duo to perform the viral dance. Bachchan also jokes about how he is getting a workout on the sets of his show, leaving the audience in splits. The actor also shakes a leg with Vaani Kapoor in the short clip. The promo also sees Bachchan attempting to roll a chapati into a perfect circle but failing, promising heaps of laughter. The show will see celebrities including Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and others as they have a blast on the sets of KBC 13. The caption of the promo reads, "Yeh hafta hoga hum sabke liye yaadgaar kyuki har roz hotseat par aayenge naye kalakaar! Dekhiye humaare #ShaandaarShukriya week ke entertaining aur exciting episodes."

Watch the promo video here

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 13th season and recently clocked a whopping 1000 episodes. The quiz show began about 21 years ago Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as he took a walk down memory lane on the occasion. The host was joined by his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya on the special occasion and got teary-eyed on recalling the journey he has been on through the show. A short video of all the major milestones from the game show play in the background and showcase Big B's journey right from the first season of the show. It featured the first crorepati, the first contestant who won Rs 7 crores, the first woman and child who became crorepatis and much more. It also featured how Bachchan touched several lives through the show.

Image: Instgram/@sonytvofficial, @badboyshah