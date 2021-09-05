'KBC': Himani Bundela Gets Surprise Visit From Jubin Nautiyal Posing As Journalist; Watch

Touted as one of the greatest singers of Bollywood in the current times, Jubin Nautiyal arranged a special meet up with KBC 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela. When he is not serenading his way into the hearts of millions of Indians, the singer is melting the hearts of his fans with his special gestures. The singer is currently riding the high with the massive success of his latest song Raataan Lambiyan from the biographical war movie Shershaah.

Jubin Nautiyal meets with Himani Bundela

KBC 13 contestant Himani Bundela took to her Instagram to share a widely circulated video on the internet of Jubin Nautiyal paying a surprise visit to her house. In the video, Bundela was informed of a journalist visiting her to conduct a brief interview. However, Nautiyal came in to visit her and sang a song to her. After realizing it was a setup and the journalist is actually Nautiyal, Bundela delightedly hugged the singer and expressed her happiness upon meeting him. Jubin Nautiyal shared her enthusiasm and danced with her. He also took to his Twitter to reply to the video by uploading praying hands emojis. She shared the video with the caption, ''#khushi_jab_bhi_teri❤ beautiful surprise by my fav. jubin nautiyal si.''

Netizens' reaction to the video

The singer received heaps of praises from his fans for his kind gesture of meeting his ardent fan. One fan shared a snippet from the video and another picture showing the singer interacting with a kid and wrote, ''Heroes come nd go but legends r forever nd I want to see u as a legend. Infact u r a true inspiration not for only youngsters but for the people of all ages and u r proveing it day by day. Loads of respect and prayers for u all the time.'' while another fan wrote, ''The reaction when she realises that it's you. It was super fantastic the excitement on her face was very true. Never mind otherwise I'll get more emotional''.

Such a nice gesture Sir J😍.. Luckiest Fan ❤️ God Bless u both 😊

I so wish to meet u once.. Kabhi mujh gareeb se bhi mil lena aap 🙈 — Jayeeta Dey (@Jayeeta82512482) September 4, 2021

For the unversed, Himani Bundela is the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. She is a 25-year-old visually impaired woman hailing from Agra. During the show, the contestant called Jubin Nautiyal and revealed that she was his fan and even sent a message to him. Responding to the same, the singer organised a surprise meetup with her.

IMAGE- SONY & JUBIN NAUTIYAL'S INSTAGRAM