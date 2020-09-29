KBC Play Along 2020: How To Play And Win Prizes Sitting Indoors; Rules And Regulations

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 12th season and the first episode was aired on Monday, September 28, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan is hosting this season again. The producers have taken precautionary measures and protocols in response to COVID-19. The show will run from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Like every year, the competition is rigorous, and very few people get a chance to make it to the hot seat. However, viewers of the show will get a chance to participate in the game show while being seated at home. Like season 11, this year too, KBC has come up with the KBC play along. Here's all you need to know about KBC play along rules:

KBC Play along 2020

In the 11th season, viewers were given the opportunity to win prizes by answering a few questions in KBC play along. In the 12th season too, viewers will get a chance to participate in the KBC play along. All they have to do is download the Sony LIV app and participate in the KBC play along 2020. Questions will be asked on TV while the show is aired and also simultaneously on the Sony LIV app. Viewers have to give correct answers to move forward in the KBC Play along game and win exciting prizes.

Steps of registration in the KBC Play Along game

Viewers have to first install the Sony LIV app on their mobile phones. The download of the app is free of cost.

Click on KBC Play Along banner and access KBC Play Along from the menu.

In the next step, log in using Facebook or Google account and provide confirmation to acceptance of terms and conditions.

The player has to then chose the preferred language and select the play now tab. The player will also have to register his email id and mobile no. on the app and mention their occupation.

KBC Play along rules

Once the player has registered on KBC play along and wait until the show the telecasted. Questions will be live on the Sony LIV app and the show simultaneously and the player has to choose the correct answer within a stipulated time span. For every right answer, the KBC Play Along participants are awarded points. The KBC play along 2020 participants can even check their position on the leader board and try to make it to the top of their city.

KBC Play along 2020 winning prizes

Image Source: KBC Liv website

The winner will be chosen from the cities on the basis of who has topped the leader board. The winner can win a chance to be on the hot seat and get a chance to have an exclusive chat with Amitabh Bachchan. A few lucky winners will get to win Rs. 1 lakh. There is a concept of PAG (Play along gold) wherein only those who subscribe to the premium packs of Sony LIV app will get a chance to be PAG winners. Only PAG players are eligible to be the 'Har din 10 lakhpati' and the 'Episode winner'.

