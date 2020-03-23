Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Sayal Takes A Dig At Tejasswi While Talking About Wax Task

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Balraj Sayal is considered as one of the most hard-working and dedicated contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While Balraj Sayal was in the race, he received much appreciation from the host Rohit Shetty. In a recent interview, Balraj Sayal was seen taking a dig at Tejasswi Prakash.

During one of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's task, Balraj suffered from second-degree burns. However, he still, managed to complete his task, impressing the host and emerged as the winner. Talking to an entertainment portal, the actor shared his experience over the wax task.

Balraj Sayal shared that he thinks everyone should do their work and leave the rest on destiny. He further explained that it was pre-decided and put on in that envelope that it will be a no-elimination task, however, the envelope was supposed to be revealed after the task. So it cannot be a biased decision, he added. Furthermost, Balraj Sayal stated that he was injured more than Tejasswi Prakash but, he still did not complain about it. He also added that he might have completed the stunt before Tejasswi but the injuries left him in pain.

Post the wax stunt performed by Balraj and Tejasswi Prakash, it was announced that it was a no-elimination task. This decision made actor Tejasswi Prakash upset which further led to Rohit Shetty taking a dig at her. However, Balraj had no complaints about the task being announced as a no-elimination one.

Balraj Sayal was in the house of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's episode went on air. In the same interview, Sayal also revealed that his family cried after watching the episode. They knew about his injuries, but they didn't have an idea that it was that major. Further talking to the daily, Balraj shared that his tissues were burnt so bad that it took almost four months to recover. He still has marks on his body, added the actor.

Balraj Sayal's injuries

