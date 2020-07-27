'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Winner Karishma Tanna Receives Wishes & Love From Fans And Celebs

Actor Karishma Tanna was crowned Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner. She thus became the first female contestant to win the show. She also posted many pictures on Instagram and talked about her experience of winning the show online. Take a look at Karishma's post and more.

Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande were the last three finalists up for the win. In the final moments of the show, host Rohit Shetty declared Karishma Tanna the winner of the show, making her the first woman to win the title. She also posted a picture holding the trophy and talked about how she was holding her mother's dreams in her hands.

Karishma Tanna started by writing about how she belonged to a traditional Gujarati family and no one believed in her future. She mentioned that she didn't have a godfather or a safety net and her family was always concerned about her marriage. Nonetheless, the star mentioned she still managed to climb higher. She further wrote - I am proud bcz just like everyone else who is here to achieve their goals , I worked hard physically, mentally, technically.. I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only 1 will win but the experience will make us stronger , better and together.When (@)Rohit Shetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me wit no bias but only love, the same love and support Wch I felt during every task. I could feel my mother smiling bcz she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. lookin at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude To this milestone and many more to come Thanku (tags) and everyone who prayed for me to reach here . Love you all.

Celebs & fans flood Karishma's post with congratulatory wishes

Karishma's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from celebs and fans. Celebs to congratulate her were Prachi Mishra, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mandana Karimi, Ruchika Kapoor and many more. Take a look at all the comments

Fans also wished Karishma in a similar way. Take a look at comments by fans on the post:

