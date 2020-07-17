'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Check Out The Upcoming 'Dosti Special Week' Promo; Watch Here

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian reality television series based on real-life stunts, that airs on Colors TV. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered on February 22, 2020, but suddenly went off-air in the mid of March 2020, due to the global pandemic. The show has recently been back on air after a long gap of over three months.

The channel of the show has recently shared a promo of the upcoming "Dosti Special" episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Dosti Special promo

In the episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi that aired on July 12, 2020, the host of the show and the critically acclaimed director, Rohit Shetty was seen making an announcement regarding the Dosti Special Week that was going to be celebrated. In the upcoming episode of the show also, the Dosti Special tasks will be taking place.

The channel of the show has recently released the promo of their upcoming episode on their official social media handle. They have captioned the video, “Partner Stunt + Pool + Spirals + LEKIN = Our heads spinning already! Will our Khiladis along with their friends takeover their darr? Stay tuned and watch the #DostiSpecial episodes of #KKK10, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM on #Colors and anytime on @justvoot.”

Partner Stunt + Pool + Spirals + LEKIN = Our heads spinning already!🤯

Will our Khiladis along with their friends takeover their darr?

Stay tuned and watch the #DostiSpecial episodes of #KKK10, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM on #Colors and anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/IiAkhIe4c2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the video, host Rohit Shetty can be seen explaining the new task to the contestants. The stunt will start with the two contestants/ stunt partners standing at the edge of a ring-shaped ladder. As the host, Rohit Shetty, says “go”, the contestants will start climbing up on the circular ring ladder.

While the contestants will be trying to keep climbing up, the ladder will start to go underwater at a given amount of speed and time. The contestants have to keep going up and remove the flags that have been hung on their way up the ladder. Only the second partner (the one behind) can take off the third and the final flag, and it is then when the task will get over.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Just as the participants are seen having a tough time digesting the tough stunt, the host of the show, Rohit Shetty informed them that there is a twist in the story. The shoes that will be worn by the contestants while performing the task will be given by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 team. The shoes will have a circular ring under them, that will make it even more difficult to climb up. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Dosti Special episode to cast this weekend.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.