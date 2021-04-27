'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': A Look At List Of Probable Contestants In New Season

The final contestant list for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is now reportedly revealed. The popular action reality TV show is all set to take off in Capetown, South Africa next month. Rohit Shetty will return as the host for the next installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read along to take a look at the list of contestants reportedly participating in the reality show.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

According to SpotboyE, 12 names from the film and TV industry have been finalised for the show. The final contestant list includes several popular names like Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Maheck Chahal, among others.

Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik's husband and popular actor Abhinav Shukla will be seen in the show. He had also participated in the show Survivor India where he had survived on an island without any resources to his aid. Abhinav is known for his role in the TV show Choti Bahu.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani rose to fame after she appeared in the hit drama show Mile Jab Hum Tum as Gunjan. Since then she has acted in TV shows like Rangrasiya and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Sanaya Irani made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Ghost in 2019.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is the youngest of all Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She is known for her role as Meher in the show Baal Veer. Currently, she stars in the show Apna Time Bhi Ayega.

Maheck Chahal

Maheck Chahal is a popular model and actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie Nayee Padosan. Maheck has appeared in supporting roles in movies like Wanted. She was in a relationship with Ashmit Patel for five years before calling it quits in 2020.

Aastha Gill

The popular singer from Bollywood, Aastha Gill will be also seen on the show challenging her fears. She rose to fame with the song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from the 2014 film Khoobsurat. Aastha is known for hit songs like DJ Wale Babu and Proper Patola.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh was a model before turning to act in TV shows. Vishal made his television debut with Chandragupta Maurya where he played the character of Shashank. He is known for his role as Lakhan/Shakti Thakur in Begusarai. He was also seen in the music video for Khwabeeda opposite Madhurima Tuli.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is an actor and a reality TV star. She made her acting debut with the Telugu horror film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu where she played a character named Pooja. She was also seen in Raghava Lawrence's comedy horror film Kanchana 3.

Sana Sayyad

Sana Sayyad first appeared in MTV's Splitsvilla in 2015. Since then she has appeared in shows like Pappa By Chance, Jaana Na Dil Se Door. She is known for playing the role of Drishti in the TV series Divya Drishti and Sonam in Lockdown ki Love Story.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani made his television debut with Kartika and went to play notable roles in the shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, to name a few. He made in Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Direct Ishq. In 2020, he made his digital debut with the web series State of Siege: 26/11.

Varun Sood

Varun Sood is known for his participation in reality shows like MTV Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in the YouTube web series Squadrann. He has also hosted the show NBA Slam along with Rannvijay Singh.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after he participated in the singing reality show, Indian Idol. He has sung playback songs for several Bollywood films like Race 2, Ishkq In Paris, to name a few. and has established a career as a solo singer as well. He has also lent his voice to the title track of Marathi TV shows like Tujhvin Sakhya Re.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka, who is well known for her role as Dr Ishika Bhalla in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will also join the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to compete for the ultimate prize. She first gained recognition after playing the role of Vidya in Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan. She was also the winner of the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 8.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Sayyad Instagram)