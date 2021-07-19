'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Nikki Tamboli Bemoans Getting Evicted In An Emotional Note

The journey to the finish line of becoming the ultimate Khiladi on Colors TV's top-rating reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 officially commenced on Saturday, July 17. Kanchana 3 actor Nikki Tamboli was one of the most anticipated contestants on the show, however, the fans were surprised after she became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Nikki took to her Instagram to pen a personal note to her fans, who were disappointed by her performance.

Nikki Tamboli got eliminated from 'KKK11'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's host Rohit Shetty is notorious for bringing along some of the worst fears inducing stunts on the show. While some contestants overcome their deepest fears, some are left frightened to their core refusing to perform the stunts. Falling into the latter category, actor Nikki Tamboli became the first member to get eliminated from the reality show after aborting three stunts. After aborting a task with Hyenas, Nikki refused to perform the guess the creepy crawly task. The stunt that led to her elimination was one that demanded her to overcome her aquaphobia.

While fighting for her survival in the show against Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki had to swim in a small tank with fish and snakes to come out of an opening on the other side. While Vishal managed to complete the task, in the video uploaded by Nikki Tamboli on her Instagram, the actor aborted the mission despite, the contestant and Rohit Shetty encouraging her to give the task a try. After her aborting the mission, the actor was promptly eliminated from the reality show.

Nikki Tamboli bemoans her elimination

Following her eviction, Nikki took to her Instagram to write down a personal note to her fans who appeared disappointed by her brief journey on the show. She stated, 'It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt. It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. ♥️. See you all for my next super soon!'.

Netizens react to Nikki Tamboli's journey on 'KKK11'

While the actor turned off the comments on her recent post, fans resorted to Twitter to express their disappointment with Nikki's performance. Several fans believed that she deserved to get eliminated from the show while some sympathized with the actor's emotional state following her brother's death due to COVID. The show also features popular television actors like Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.

IMAGE- NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

