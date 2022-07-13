Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Quashes Rumours About Fighting With Rohit, 'would Be Last..'

After actor Pratik Sehajpal was seen indulging in a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, several rumours pertaining to the actor fighting with the filmmaker started creating rounds on social media. Soon after the rumours started surfacing on social media, the Bigg Boss runner-up clarified his stance through his social post and revealed how he is forever grateful to meet the Sooryavanshi filmmaker.

The rumours started to gain momentum after the last episode. Many believe that Pratik Sehajpal in the task was seen allegedly talking rudely with the host and filmmaker. The last episode showed Sehajpal being paired with Chetna Pande which irked Rohit Shetty due to his wrong technique in the stunt. Throughout the stunt, Shetty warned him but his reply seemed as if he was talking rudely with him. However, Sehajpal issued a statement and revealed that he can never misbehave with Rohit.

Pratik Sehajpal clears rumours about fighting with Rohit Shetty

He requested people to watch the episode closely once again which would clear the fact that he did not once speak rudely to Rohit Shetty. “Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to God that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki ‘kuch nahi hoga mujhe (When I said nothing will happen to me) something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life,” he clarified in his statement.

I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HpU8mwxmQ0 — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) July 12, 2022

Further, he added, “I remember someone else also told me to leave that rope too and I was talking to that someone and in the episode, it has been put like I’m talking wrong with Rohit sir. I can never even think of that! In fact, I never even said those lines to Rohit sir woh baat maine kisi aur ko boli thi…”

After the recent eviction of Erica Packard, other contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Sheikh, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Rajiv Adatia are pitting against each other in the show.

IMAGE: Instagram/pratiksehajpal