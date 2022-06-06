'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty Commence Shooting In 'Singham' Style

The 12th edition of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set for new action with a host of daring contestants taking on the challenge. Like several previous seasons, the latest edition will be hosted by celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is known for directing high octane actioners in Bollywood.

This year, actors like Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pandey as well as social media influencer Faisal Shaikh and more will be seen putting their action skills to the test as they perform dangerous tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. One of the contestants, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to announce the commencement of filming of the reality show with host Rohit Shetty. Check out the video below.

Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty make 'Singham' style entry on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Taking to her Instagram on June 6, 2022, Rubina Dilaik shared a video to announce the commencement of filming Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 with host Rohit Shetty. The 34-year-old actor wore an orange ensemble while the director flaunted his usual causal style in the video. The duo can be seen making a 'Singham' style entry on the sets of the upcoming reality show.

''Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein😎……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling, adventure packed season of Khatro Ke Khiladi @itsrohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi12 #KKK12 #colors @colorstv #rohitshetty #rubinadilaik,'' Rubina Dilaik wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Shetty also took to his Instagram to share his first look at the upcoming reality show as he made a grand entrance on a helicopter. In the video, the 49-year-old director is seen standing by the door of the chopper as he announces the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. ''Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins! #capetown #southafrica @colorstv,'' he wrote in the caption.

The 12th edition of the popular Colors TV reality show will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Apart from above-mentioned actors, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik and Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha and more will be seen in the show.

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik