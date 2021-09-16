Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai Get Newborn Boy Nirvair's Name Tattooed On Neck, Watch Video

Actor Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai who became proud parents to a baby boy, Nirvair, got the name of their newborn tattooed on their necks. The couple shared a video on Instagram while showing how they got themselves inked while the baby slept. The video started with Kishwer Merchant saying, "So guys, Nirvair is sleeping and while he is sleeping I'm going to be doing something very, very exciting. Can't wait to show you guys."

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Issa vibe Issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai." Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last month. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post after getting inked. She wrote, “Love you, Nirvair Rai,” in her caption. On welcoming the newborn, the couple shared a picture of the family on Instagram, and wrote, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy."

Earlier this month, revealing his name, Suyyash had written in an Instagram post, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this Lil angel. (sic)" In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer Merchant revealed the reason behind naming their kid Nirvair. When asked how she picked the name, Kishwer said she just came up with it on a sleepless night. The actor revealed she used to have sleepless nights at the time her husband Suyyash Rai was suffering from COVID-19 and was quarantined in another room.

Currently, Kishwer Merchant is recovering from a C-section procedure. The actor is going through a lot of pain and is dealing with anxiety and tiredness. In an Instagram post, Kishwer revealed how the journey is not much easy. Sharing a photo with her baby, the actor wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety, and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you, my son."

