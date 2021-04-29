Kishwer Merchantt Wishes To Go On A ‘maycation’; Tells Hubby Suyyash Rai ‘You Know Where'

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram recently featured a post in which the actress asked her husband to take her on vacation. She tagged Suyyash Rai in the post and wrote that he knew where she wanted to go for the vacation. Take a look at the post here.

Kishwer Merchantt wants to go on 'Maycation'

The post that Kishwer Merchantt reposted on her Instagram story read, "I need a Maycation, I may come back and I may not". She tagged her husband Suyyash Rai while reposting the post and wrote, "Baby this what I want, and you know where". Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are soon going to parents and often share photos to keep their fans and followers updated about their pregnancy journey.

Kishwer Merchantt on her pregnancy journey

Kishwer Merchantt recently took to Instagram to share her experience of pregnancy. The actress shared a picture of herself looking at her baby bump and expressed her astonishment at completing half of her pregnancy journey. The actress wrote that it was a difficult pregnancy since it took place during the pandemic but she was thankful as she got to spend time with her husband and her dogs.

Kishwer, in her captions, wrote,

"I can't believe more than half of this beautiful journey is over. Well, not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull .. mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy. A complete locked down pregnancy thanks to Covid, had always imagined a very different pregnancy journey .. but I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one, got to spend it with @suyyashrai all the time. Got to be home with @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr, Got a chance to get pampered and fed by my parents. My Maasi doing all errands possible for me Video calls of to-do lists from my in-laws, Shruti and Krrish And of course my friends who can't be here with me but are always keeping a check on me and how much I am growing each day. Baby Boo I just wanna say that we love you .. and we all are eagerly waiting for you. This world is not an easy place to live in but your father and I will make it beautiful for you, we promise."

Source: Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram

