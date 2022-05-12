Kratika Sengar-Nikitin Dheer Welcome Their First Child; Spokesperson Issues Statement

Star couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 12. The Chennai Express star and the actress, known for her role in the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni, got married in 2014 and announced Kratika’s pregnancy in November 2021.

According to PTI, a note from their spokesperson read, "To all their well-wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness."

However, the couple has not shared any posts about the new arrival in their life on social media, but their fans are all excited after hearing the news. As they wait for the first photos of the newborn, here's looking at adorable photos of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar from their maternity shoot.

Last year on November 13, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika had shared a love-filled picture to announce their pregnancy. The couple was seen dressed in their traditional ensembles and wrote, “Dheer Junior coming to this 2022 #harharmahadev." Apart from this, Kratika even shared a BTS video of her maternity shoot on her IG story. In the video, the parents-to-be were seen posing for happy pictures, and enjoying their precious moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikitin was last seen in the patriotic drama Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor played the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the movie based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra's life. Nikitin was also the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express. On the other hand, Kratika had left Choti Sarrdaarni in April 2021. Kratika was playing the role of Param, Karan, and Seher’s guardian on the show, as it took a five-year leap following a twist in the storyline. She featured opposite actor Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit on the show. It was reported then that the actor was looking at extending her family and hence took the decision to quit the show.