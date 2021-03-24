Kriti Sanon Speaks About Playing Sita In 'Adipurush', Says 'it Comes With Lot Of Pressure'

Kriti Sanon has been making headlines ever since joining the cast ensemble of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush. Om Raut is directing the epic saga regarding Lord Ram, Raavan, and Sita, and Kriti along with Sunny Singh recently joined the cast. People have been thrilled to see this incredible tale brought to life since a picture of Prabhas, Kriti, and Sunny was posted on social media. In the midst of all the attention, Kriti admitted that playing Sita comes with a lot of responsibility and talked about it in a conversation, with Mid-Day.

Kriti Sanon on playing Sita

Kriti revealed to Mid-Day that portraying Ramayan's Sita in the magnum opus Adipurush, came with its own responsibility. She explained that the character had a lot of expectations attached to it, so she doesn't want to portray it incorrectly. Kriti expressed her thoughts on the subject by saying that she was ecstatic and thankful to be playing such a well-known character and that the team doesn’t want to depict anything that isn't true to the part. This is why the role comes with a lot of pressure, Kriti Sanon noted. The character is associated with people's feelings, she said and it was important not to hurt people's sentiments, especially when it had a religious connotation attached to it.

She also mentioned, in the interview, that being 'authentic' to the narrative would help them win half the fight and that when portraying such a role in today's world, one must be aware of their body language and dialogue delivery. She also expressed confidence in Adipurush director Om, saying she is in "safe hands." She further disclosed that she had to brush up on her Telugu for the film, which will be releasing in both English and Telugu. She also provided details about her relationship with Prabhas, revealing that the two became friends over food.

Kriti Sanon said in the interview that she was shooting for both Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously. She said that she would be leaving for Arunachal Pradesh as soon as she wrapped up her schedule with Adipurush for the time being. The actor has been alternating between the two film locations and said she was dedicating March, April and May to the two films.

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram