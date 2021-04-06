Krushna Abhishek Wishes Sister Arrti On Her Birthday, Shares Cute Throwback Picture

On the occasion of sister Arrti Singh's birthday, comedian Krushna Abhishek shared a cute unseen picture. The cute throwback photo on Instagram featured him and Arrti as kids. Krushna could be seen flashing a toothy grin along with Arti, as the siblings wore colour-coordinated clothes.

Krushna Abhishek's throwback post to celebrate sister Arrti Singh's birthday

Sharing the adorable image that had Arrti sporting ponytails, the Entertainment actor wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday Arti, love u lots may u have the best life ahead and may all ur wishes come true. God bless u" in his captions.

Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh was seen in a popular reality TV show on Colors channel. He had also made a special appearance on the show to support his sister. Arti Singh had then gone on to become one of the finalists on the show.

Arrti Singh, friends and fans react to Krushna Abhishek’s post

Arrti Singh left a comment on the post thanking her brother for the wishes. Television actress Adaa Khan also left a comment saying that the picture was really cute. The majority of the comment section was filled with heart emoticons and birthday wishes for Arti Singh.

Arrti Singh shares photos from her birthday party

Arrti Singh also took to her social media to share pictures from her birthday bash. In the photos, Arrti looked gorgeous as she donned a green coloured dress, having a one-shoulder pattern. The shimmery dress reached her mid-thigh and Arrti paired it with some bracelets and a pair of earrings. The actress also struck a pose with her brother Krushna Abhishek. She wrote "some moments from the birthday eve" while sharing the photos and also thanked the people responsible for the birthday decor.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's public fallout

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda once shared a great bond, but their relationship reportedly took a sour turn back in 2018. It all began when comedian Krushna opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which he was a regular cast member, for one episode in which his uncle Govinda was invited as the special guest. Krushna had also, in an interview/ had discussed how Govinda hadn't visited them at the hospital when his kids were born. Govinda had later issued a lengthy statement replying to the claims made by Krushna.

Source: Krushna Abhishek And Arti Singh's Instagram

