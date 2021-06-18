'Kumkum Bhagya 2' Years Leap Will Change The Fate Of Its Lead Characters; Read How

The famous television show Kumkum Bhagya is currently keeping its audience engaged with its twists and turns and the drama in the Mehra family. The show has been entertaining its audience for the past seven years and is hoping to continue the same. Following the current wedding drama of Abhi-Tanu and Prachi-Ranbeer, the show makers are ready with a surprise for their audience. Kumkum Bhagya is all set to take a leap of two years which would change the fate of all of its characters.

Kumkum Bhagya 2 years leap

Kumkum Bhagya is all set to take a leap of two years that would change the fate of its main characters. Reportedly, following the current drama, Pragya will meet a near-fatal accident and go missing. As the accident will take place, the show will immediately go ahead by two years. Post the leap, Pragya and Abhi's lives will change upside down. The script has Abhi becoming a drunkard after Pragya goes missing. Abhi will give up all his ambitions and money. He would occasionally sing only to buy some bottles. While Abhi moves away from his luxurious lifestyle, the script has something else planned for Pragya. Post the leap, the viewers will see Pragya in a completely new avatar. She will become a successful employee working in a multinational company in a new country. She would transform from a simple and easy-going woman to a strong and successful corporate professional.

Sriti and Shabir's take on the leap

Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles of Pragya and Abhi. Reportedly, both the actors are excited about the leap that the show is planning to take. The two are geared up for the changes in their characters and their totally new avatars in the show. Shabir Ahluwalia said that his character of Abhi, who loved his family more than anything, would now change and would be least bothered about his family. The actor added how he is grateful to be a part of the show. He also said the leap is going to be an exciting one for the viewers. Sriti Jha added that the leap would change both Abhi and Pragya's fate. She also said she is excited to see the audience's reactions to the leap.

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode saw Prachi and Ranbeer confess their love for each other. While Rhea cried for Ranbeer, Prachi told Pragya how Rhea blackmailed her for leaving Ranbeer. Pragya accepted Prachi and Ranbeer's love and became an attendee of their marriage. Watch Kumkum Bhagya episodes on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

