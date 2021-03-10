Kumkum Bhagya March 10 Spoiler: Pragya Tells Abhi To Behave Like A Sane Man

In Kumkum Bhagya March 9 episode, Mital tries to gel with Gayatri and Aliya is set on a new mission to get Ranbeer and Rhea married. Aliya introduces Tanu to the Kohlis and also reveals her new plan. Pragya disguised as Gayatri is also introduced to the Kohlis. She learns about Aliya's new plan and worries for both her daughters. Ranbeer decides not to marry Rhea because he is in love with Prachi. Later, he bumps into Gayatri and her veil comes off, revealing it is Pragya. However, Ranbeer fails to notice that Gayatri is Pragya.

Prachi and Shahana get into an ugly fight when Prachi learns that Shahana was involved in Ranbeer's plan to get married to her without her knowledge. Mitali keeps food for Abhi and learns that he has forgotten to eat like a normal human. She asks Gayatri to give him medicines but the latter refuses. Later, Pragya decides to use an old and traditional method of medicines for Abhi's quick recovery. Sarita worries for Pragya's well-being and hopes the situation at Mehra mansion is under control. Aliya keeps calling Purab but the latter does not receive her calls.

Kumkum Bhagya March 10 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 10 episode, Pragya disguised as Gayatri goes to Abhi's room and explains to him how she won't harm him. She tells him that he's a grown-up man and if he keeps behaving like a child, people will harm him. Abhi, who's standing on the other side of the door seems convinced by Pragya's words. He tells her that when people hit him, it hurts him a lot. Abhi innocently tells Pragya not to hit him because it hurts him a lot. Pragya, on the other hand, tells Abhi that she won't hit him.

In recent, Kumkum Bhagya's episodes, Abhi and Pragya get married when some hitmen are hired to kill Abhi. The couple somehow manages to escape from them but in the end, the hitmen find them and shoot a bullet at Abhi's head. The mishap then leads to Abhi's loss of memory and his child-like behaviour which worries the Mehras.