'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 10: Jealous Rhea Spills Juice On Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya's Friday episode ended with Ranbir explaining Prachi about the word "Yaar". Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode continues with the same. Ranbir continues to explain Prachi, while she stands baffled. Prachi feels concerned about Maya's plan on destroying Ranbir and asks him why he let go of Rahul. Ranbir, who is clearly in love with Prachi tells her not to worry. He says that he feels this is all part of his destiny. He also adds that he feels Prachi being there with him is also destined. Prachi still stands puzzled.

Ranbir asks Prachi if she would help him solve his problem and Prachi agrees. She says that they are friends and that's what friends are for. Ranbir says that if he gets married to Maya then people will think their friendship bond was not strong, which is not true. Prachi says she won’t back off and will not let Maya marry him. Ranbir continues, he explains to Prachi that he wants to fall in love only once and be with that person forever. Confused Prachi stands there speechless and at the same time, Ranbir's father calls him and asks them to come home as there is some maintenance issue at their office.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, at Ranbir's home, Ranbir's mother and grandmother have a friendly agreement over attending a wedding. Pallavi tells Beeji that she doesn’t want to go to marriage. In the middle of their conversation, Meera comes in and asks them why they are fighting. Pallavi and Beeji explain the situation. Meera says that sometimes we have to do things we don't want to. She says that she didn't wish to attend Ranbir and Maya's sangeet but she did. Pallavi and Beeji agree while Rhea enters their banter. Rhea suggests them to go to the wedding for some time and return back.

Prachi and Ranbir enter the house when everyone is standing and talking in the living room. Seeing Prachi, everyone is happy, expect Rhea. Pallavi and Beeji compliment Prachi for always having Ranbir's back. Pallavi welcomes everyone for a cup of tea. Rhea seems angry and furious about Prachi and Ranbir's closeness. She thinks they became more than friends when she was away. Jealous Rhea spills juice on Prachi's dress. Beeji asks Prachi to go to Ranbir's room and clean herself.

As Prachi enters Ranbir's room she starts cleaning the mess in his room. She folds his clothes and cleans his bed, while Ranbir watches her from the window. He thinks to himself that he wants Prachi to take care of him forever. Ranbir goes downstairs and Pallavi catches him sneaking around. She questions him about what's happening. Ranbir dismisses the topic and asks her why she didn't get his room cleaned. To which Pallavi tells him to get a wife.

Towards the end of Kumkum Bhagya Aug 10 episode, Pallavi starts asking Ranbir questions about the girl he likes. He drops some cues like she is in the house right now but he will propose to her once Maya's problem is over. Prachi finds her bangle in Ranbir's room. Pallavi asks Ranbir not to worry and tells that the girl will surely like him back.

Rhea hears everything. Pallavi mistakes Rhea for Prachi from Ranbir's conversation. As Ranbir leaves the kitchen, she asks Rhea not to hide. She then asks her if she loves Ranbir. Rhea realises that Pallavi has misunderstood the context of the conversation and decides not to clear it. She thinks of taking advantage of the situation before Ranbir proposes Prachi.

