'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 21: Ranbir Confess His Love For Prachi To His Family

Kumkum Bhagya written update for October 21, 2020

Aaliya brainwashes everyone's minds

The episode starts with Aaliya telling everyone that she knows the reason why Rhea tried to commit suicide. Abhi wonders why Rhea would try to kill herself. Aaliya uses this opportunity to brainwash everyone’s minds against Prachi and portrays her in a very bad light. She shows everyone a fake video where Maya confesses to being involved with Prachi in plotting against Rhea. This news makes the entire Mehra and Kohli family believe that because of Prachi, Rhea is in this condition today.

Ranbir and Prachi have a moment

Meanwhile, the scene shifts to Prachi's place where Ranbir and Prachi share a romantic moment. Ranbir asks her if she knows why a guy makes a girl wear ring on the ring finger. He says as its veins go directly to the heart and ask her to understand that his love has reached her heart. Ranbir tells that he will never let his love fade away and will never break her trust. Meanwhile, Shahana thinks Ranbir is so cute and no one can refuse him. Ranbir was about to put the ring on Prachi's finger when Pallavi calls him.

Pallavi blames herself for Rhea's condition

Pallavi tells Vikram that this is all her fault. She should have done something as she knew that Rhea and Ranbir like each other. Pallavi says that she should have been aware of Prachi’s mind games. Meanwhile, when dadi tries to tell Pallavi that maybe she is misunderstanding Prachi, she lashes out at her and says that this time she has caught Prachi red-handed. Just when Pallavi, Vikram, and dadi were talking about this, Ranbir overhears them. He tries to clear everyone’s misunderstanding about Prachi.

Prachi and Shahana wonder's about Rhea's unacceptable step

The scene shifts to Prachi's home where Prachi and Shahana wonder why Rhea took such a big step. Shahana tells Prachi that she is sure about the fact that Rhea planned everything just to gain everyone’s attention. Prachi disagrees with this and explains to Shahana that a person takes such a big step only when they are really sad in life. Shahana says that they know Rhea since college and she does this to get everyone’s attention. When Prachi asks Shahana not to talk like this, Shahana gets angry.

Ranbir tries to prove Prachi is innocent

At the hospital, Ranbir tries to tell Pallavi and Vikram that Prachi is innocent. Pallavi tells Ranbir that the Mehra and Kohli family will not have any kind of relationship with Prachi and her family as they are their enemy. Ranbir tells everyone that he loves Prachi and cannot live without her. Hearing this, Pallavi slaps Ranbir and says that this is not possible.

