'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 15: Ranbir Supports Gayatri In Helping Abhi

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir has an emotional conversation with his father. His father informs him that he can do whatever after attending the lunch at Mehra household. Aliya instigates Rhea against Prachi and Pragya. She informs her to do whatsoever to keep Ranbir away from Prachi. Rhea thinks of doing the unthinkable.

Kumkum Bhagya March 15 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 15 episode, Aliya gets a shock after Pragya brings Abhi down. He changes his clothes and walks down the staircase. Aliya loses her cool and lashes out at Gayatri. She tells her that she has made a mistake. Gayatri informs the family that Abhi has been waiting to get out of the room and hence she took the risk. However, he gets scared after seeing his entire family. Moreover, he panics after seeing Aliya's face. Abhi tells Gayatri that Aliya will hit him again. Pallavi, dadi, Ranbir and Prachi break down emotionally after seeing Abhi's condition. The entire family introduces themselves to Abhi but the latter refuses to recognise anyone. Dadi emotionally asks her son to sit at the dining table, whereas Ranbir recalls his chief's charisma.

Later, Abhi makes an effort to eat but in vain. As soon as he takes his first morsel, all the food falls from his hand. The entire family watches his gestures. He tells Gayatri that the food is very spicy and hence he can't eat it any further. She gives him water and requests him to keep calm. Gayatri goes to the kitchen to prepare some warm milk for Abhi. Aliya gets vexed after seeing the ruckus on the dining table. Mitali fears Gayatri will do something wrong. After Pragya goes to the kitchen, Ranbir goes to meet her. He tells her that only she can change Abhi's behaviour and bring him back to normal. Anand informs Rhea to not go near her father and Tanu tells her that she needs to stop thinking of house help, Gayatri and needs to concentrate on her father's wellbeing. Tanu adds that no one will talk about Abhi's wife.