'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 22: Ranbir Gets Emotional Looking At Rhea's Condition

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in pivotal roles. Take a look at the Kumkum Bhagya written update for the latest episode which aired on October 22, 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 20: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya written update for October 22, 2020

Prachi hides Rhea's condition with Pragya

Pragya calls Prachi but Sahana takes her phone and asks Prachi not to attend the call. She says that she can’t hide such a big thing from her mother. Shahana says that Rhea again ruined her and Ranbir's moment. A few minutes later, Pragya again calls her and Prachi says that now she has to attend the call. Pragya says that she has purchased Shagun stuff for her. On hearing this, Prachi agrees with her and says that she can never be wrong, to which Pragya replies that she’ll definitely make Ranbir her son-in-law. After listening to this, Sarita Behen gets happy.

Rhea is out of danger

The scene then shifts to the hospital, where everyone is praying for Rhea's recovery. Aaliya gets jealous that Pragya doesn’t care for Rhea at all, but she does. To make Rhea happy, she will bring everything she needs. She says she will bring all the happiness to her. Meanwhile, the Doctor comes and informs everyone that Rhea is fine and out of danger and Abhi shows his thankfulness to the doctor for saving his daughter's life. Later, Vikram tells Ranbir that Pallavi is sad because Rhea and Aliya are blaming Prachi for Rhea's condition. But again Ranbir defends her. Pallavi says that he doesn’t know much about Prachi, but he should think that he and Rhea know each other since their childhood.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 19, 2020: Rhea Tries To Burn Herself

Pallavi reveals she has accepted Rhea as her daughter-in-law

Soon, Pallavi and Ranbir involve in an intense argument. Pallavi asks Ranbir that if he ever loved Rhea, to which Ranbir replies that he never had any feelings for Rhea. Pallavi again tries to prove her point, to which Ranbir tells he never took Rhea's name in front of her. Pallavi gets angry and again blames Prachi that she is making Ranbir lie to his family. Vikram says that he is quite worried that Prachi is coming between his and Abhi's friendship. Pallavi says that she and her family have already accepted Rhea as their daughter-in-law.

Abhi meets Rhea

Abhi meets Rhea and consoles her. Meanwhile, while talking about Ranbir, Rhea gets unconscious. On seeing her condition, Aaliya scolds and yells at Abhi. Mitali asks Aaliya why she scolded so much. On the other hand, Pallavi takes Ranbir to Rhea and tells him that all this has happened because of Prachi. Abhi leaves and recalls his memories with Prach and Rhea. Aaliya calls Rhea and she asks about her father.

Aaliya asks Rhea that why did she do things to herself. Rhea replies that her life has been ruined and she has nothing to lose. Aaliya while talking to Rhea says that Ranbir will marry her as he still has feelings for her as a friend. She further says that Abhi and Ranbir both will give immense attention to her. Ranbir gets emotional looking at Rhea in such a serious condition and asks to be left alone for some time.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 12, 2020: Rhea Apologises For Everything

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 21: Ranbir Confess His Love For Prachi To His Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.