Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Will Rishi Be Jailed Because Of Priyanka's Trap?

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya told Abhi that Priyanka cannot die. Abhi replied saying that he read her letter and it’s clearly mentioned that Rishi called her and she committed suicide because Rishi insulted her. Rishi said that he was trying to call Priyanka and she cannot jump from the cliff. Abhi took his phone away and dragged him. Pragya went behind them. On the other hand, Aliya went to meet Disha. Aliya asked Disha to stay away from Purab and said if she tried to get near her husband she would do anything, including harming her and left from there.

Rishi took Pragya and Abhi to the place where he met Priyanka. Rishi told Pragya that he should have listened to her and not met her. Abhi told both of them that he has filed an FIR against him. Meanwhile, Disha went to Purab’s office and asked him whether she had given any indication to him that she is going to come back in his life. Disha also added that she is happy with her life. Purab asked her why she had come to tell him this. Disha said she let Aliya speak anything about her this time, but if it happens again then she would file a harassment case against her.

ALSO READ| Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Ranbir Reveals His Protective Nature

ALSO READ| Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Assures Pragya That Nothing Will Affect Their Relation

In the meantime, the police investigated the Cliff-side. Abhi told the police that Priyanka committed suicide because of Rishi. Pragya tried making Abhi understand that Priyanka must have just gone somewhere. The constable got Priyanka’s mobile phone and Abhi asked Pragya to pray that nothing happens to her. On the other hand, Ranbir and Aryan returned home after playing. Ranbir tripped on the ball and fell down. Prachi helped him get up and left as Pallavi called her. As the conversation progressed between Aryan and Ranbir, he said that Prachi isn’t his type of girl.

Abhi and the police, in the meantime, looked for Priyanka. The police told him that they just found a suitcase and there was no dead body. Yet, the police took Rishi with him and Pragya hoped that Priyanka was alive. Priyanka, on the other hand, was driving a car and thinking of ways of how she could ruin Rishi’s life. Priyanka reached a hotel and paid an extra Rs.100 to hide her identity at the reception.

Pragya reached the police station before Rishi and asked him the reason why they got delayed. The Inspector said they were questioning him. Abhi asked the police what proof they need as he had told them about the letter. The police said that he hadn't shown it to them. Abhi asked whether Rishi would get arrested, and Pragya said no. Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ| KumKum Bhagya Written Update: Will Priyanka Convince Rhea That Ranbir Loves Prachi?

ALSO READ| KumKum Bhagya Written Update: Will Ranbir Fall In Love With Prachi?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.