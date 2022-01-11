Kundali Bhagya 11 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Nagre Warn Prithvi About Preeta's Power?

Kundali Bhagya 11 January 2022 episode has a lot to offer to the fans as it will be full of major twists and turns in the plot. As Prithvi calls his financial advisor, Nagre, he talks to Preeta and tries to threaten her with his capabilities, however, he realises that Preeta has arrived with a powerful plan. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 11 January 2022 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 11 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 11 January 2022 spoiler begins with Prithvi's financial advisor, Nagre revealing in front of Preeta how it was his idea to get Mahesh's signature on the property papers. He further tells her that he will never reveal that idea to her and will again use it for Prithvi so that he can become the owner of the Luthra property again. Later on, Preeta manages to fool Nagre and Prithvi with the help of a photocopy of the property papers, Nagre realises that she has come well prepared to fight them. She then tries to make Prithvi understand and warn him about Preeta and how powerful she was. Nagre then tells him that Preeta is currently;y very powerful as compared to him and they have no other option but to stay alert. He also advises Prithvi not to execute any plan against Preeta without thinking well. Prithvi then yells at him and asks him to come up with a solution instead of warning him.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Nagre arrives in the house, he talks to Preeta and asks her to show the original documents of the property. She then gets it for him and as he closely observes them, he realises that they were genuine. He then tricks Preeta and tears the documents while laughing at her. She yells at him at first but later reveals that she was not a fool to give the original property papers to him. This leaves Nagre, Prithvi and Sherlyn in shock while Sameer, Rakhi and Karan heave a sigh of relief learning that Preeta is still the sole owner of the house. As Preeta again asks Girish to get the papers from her room, Prithvi snatches them from her hand and tears them as well. Preeta then mentions that even that was a photocopy. Nagre then warns her that he will soon be back with a new plan and will kick Preeta out of the house. He then tells her to leave the house in the next 24 hours to avoid getting herself killed as his client and a notorious goon will be planning to kill her.

