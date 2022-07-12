Kundali Bhagya 12 July 2022 Written Update: Karan & Anjali Plan To Scare Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 12 July 2022 episode begins with Srishti trying to figure out Sameer’s password. Preeta arrives and tells her that her name will be the password to which Srishti says that it is not possible because he doesn't love her anymore. She then tells Preeta that she feels Sameer is having an affair. Preeta then asks her not to check Sameer's phone and adds that there should be trust in a relationship.

Kundali Bhagya 12 July 2022 Written Update

Srishti then decides not to check the phone and leaves from there. As Preeta walks away, she runs into Karan who spills juice on her saree. Snigdha’s grandmother sees it and asks her to use any washroom upstairs. As Preeta enters Karan's room, she sees the room decked up with his photos. This reminds her of Karan because even he used to put his pictures in his room. She then notices a t-shirt that even Karan used to have. She then hears Karan shouting and as she rushes out of the room, she sees him playing with the ball the way her husband Karan used to play. She gets overwhelmed and walks out while Karan notices her.

Preeta cries recalling memorable moments spent with Karan

Karan meets Anjali and tells her that he saw loneliness in Preeta’s eyes and adds that it is not her true side. He then tells her that after Rishabh and Preeta destroyed his life, he wants to see the pain in their eyes, especially Preeta. Anjali then says that she has a plan to scare Preeta and asks Snigdha’s grandmother not to let anyone enter the guest room. She then adds that she recorded Karan’s voice from his past interviews and will use it to scare Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta breaks down in tears remembering Karan to which the latter stands beside her and recalls how he used to console her. He then asks her what happened to which she questions him why was he meeting her again and again. He then asks her why did she run away from his room to which she tells him not to imitate Karan Luthra. Meanwhile, Rishabh tells Sameer that Preeta is missing Karan a lot.

