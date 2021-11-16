Kundali Bhagya 16 November 2021 Written Update: Doctor Reveals Preeta Could Be Pregnant

Kundali Bhagya 16 November 2021 episode begins with Prithvi asking the constable to let him call someone but the latter shuts him up. Prithvi then blames Preeta for his condition and dreams of having Diwali sweets. Sherlyn then arrives with a box of sweets for him and wishes him a happy Diwali. She also assures him that she will get the bail procedures done as soon as possible. Sherlyn also makes him aware of what happened with Pihu and Preeta during the Diwali celebration and leaves Prithvi elated.

Kundali Bhagya 16 November 2021 Written Update

On the other hand, as Preeta and Karan enter the room, they find Pihu sleeping. Preeta then apologises to Pihu and faints. Karan gets worried about her and takes her outside the house. He asks Sonakshi to drive the car when Preeta wakes up and keeps taking Pihu's name. Meanwhile, Sherlyn feels that Sonakshi is behind the Diwali drama. While Sonakshi tries to drive fast, Karan gives Preeta a peck on her cheek to which Sonakshi gets jealous and drives rough. As they reach the hospital, Preeta meets the doctor and she informs the latter that she might have fainted because she is worried about her injured daughter. After Preeta takes all the required medical tests, the doctor tells her that there are symptoms of pregnancy so she needs to take a pregnancy test as well.

Rishabh suspects Sherlyn again

Meanwhile, Rishabh notices that the lawyer is calling Sherlyn and fakes sleeping when Sherlyn comes out of the bathroom. She picks up the call and tells the lawyer that she cannot talk right now. She then clarifies to Rishabh that her mother called her to which Rishabh thinks why is she lying to him. On the other hand, as Preeta and Karan return to the Luthar house, she tells him that they might get good news. As Sonakshi gets milk for Preeta, she recalls how the doctor told Preeta that she might be pregnant. She then mixes a tablet in Preeta's glass of milk and gives it to her. Sonakshi then forces her to have milk but Karan tells her to stop. Preeta then drinks the milk and lies on the bed while Sonakshi leaves the room.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5