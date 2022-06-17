Kundali Bhagya 17 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Rishabh Recognize Karan In New Avatar?

Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated TV shows and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. As the show recently took a leap of 5 years, the plotline has caught massive attention from the fans. While the makers earlier depicted the exit of Karan Luthra from the show with Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying the role, they have now introduced a new character named Arjun. Read further ahead to take a look at Kundali Bhagya 17 June 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 17 June 2022 spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 16 June 2022 spoiler begins with Rakhi telling Preeta that she wants Risbah to reach home at any cost while Preeta wonders whether Rishabh will take her call or not because he wants to crack an important deal. Later, Sameer tells everyone that Rishabh has gone to crack a big deal and reveals that he has been invited by a notable personality. While Rakhi, Preeta and all the family members are sure that he will crack the deal because his business sense is amazing. On the other hand, Rishabh is seen bidding at an auction for a heritage palace that he wishes to transform into a hotel. As Rishabh is about to win the auction, Arjun’s manager arrives and makes a higher bid. Arjun then warns his manager that he shouldn't lose the auction at any cost otherwise he would lose his job. Arjun then quotes Rs 450 Cr and defeats Rishabh in the auction with the latter standing in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Rakhi gets furious about Rishabh always being busy with work while Preeta sides with him and says that he is working on a very important deal. Rakhi hen complains that he should spend some time with family as well. Rakhi then tells Preeta to call Rishabh to which she says that she doesn't have her phone with her. Later on, as Preeta’s daughter comes out for breakfast, everyone gets delighted to see her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5