Kundali Bhagya 21 April 2022 Written Update: Police Arrests Karan On Match-fixing Charges

Kundali Bhagya 21 April 2022 episode begins with Preeta praying to God to support Karan during his match. Mahesh then arrives and tells everyone to switch on the TV and start watching Karan's match. As everyone gathers in the hall to watch Karan's match, Sherlyn sees Preeta and recalls the time when Preeta warned her to throw her out of the house. She then thinks that she will soon pay for what she did. Natasha then asks Sherlyn about what will happen during the match to which the latter asks her to wait and watch.

Kundali Bhagya 21 April 2022 Written Update

While everyone waits for the match to begin, Preeta gets a call from Karan to which she goes aside and talks to him. She asks him why is he calling her when he should be playing the match. She then reminds him how he has to earn a lot of money and give it to her to which he says that he can earn money without playing the match too. Another cricketer hears their conversation and walks away. Later on, as Preeta tells him to focus on the game and disconnects the call, police enter the dressing room. They inform Karan that they are here to arrest him. Meanwhile, Prithvi witnesses Karan's arrest and thinks that from now on, he will be succeeding from now on.

Media questions Karan

As the police step out of the room with Karan, the media arrives and begins to question Karan to which he questions the police about the same. The constable then reveals that they found a bag full of money in Karan's car. As the Luthra family watches the feed on TV, Sameer tells everyone that the bag was not there in the car when he dropped Karan. The police then accuse Karan of match-fixing and take him to the police station. On the other hand, Natasha meets Sherlyn and urges her not to kick her out of the house to which Sherlyn tells her to leave the room. Sherlyn then calls Prithvi and asks him how he kept the money bag in Karan's car to which he reveals the same to her. On the other hand, Karan asks the police to let him give an interview to clarify his side but they refuse.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5