Kundali Bhagya 25 October 2021 Written Update: Sandeep Reveals Prithvi's Name To Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 25 October 2021 episode begins with Preeta waring Sandeep that if he does not reveal the name of the mastermind, he will rot in jail because she has solid evidence against him. She also assures that if he confesses who is behind everything, she will help him come out clean. Sandeep then tells her that he is afraid of the mastermind more than going to jail. As Preeta promises to save him from the mastermind, he reveals that Prithvi is behind all this and he wants to ruin Rishabh's life. This leaves Preeta and Srishti in shock.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Meanwhile, Rakhi tells Dadi and Kareena how she regrets yelling at Preeta when she was just trying to help Rishabh while Preeta asks her not to say sorry because she knows she's worried about Rishabh. On the other hand, as Preeta gives medicine to Dadi, she tells her not to bother about her medicine from now on. As Sherlyn recalls Prithvi yelling at her, she feels that Rishabh takes more care of her and is a good man too. Prithvi then arrives and apologises for how he behaved with her yesterday. He even says that he was angry at that time and didn't realise what he was saying. Sherlyn then reminds him that she is much smarter than him and it is only because of her that he is standing in this house. She also says that she knows he is trying to get rid of her because he now has Kritika. As Prithvi tries to clarify, she pushes her out of the room and Prithvi walks away furiously.

Sherlyn asks Rishabh for another chance

On the other hand, as Preeta and Rakhi visit the police station, they urge the inspector to let them meet Rishabh. he then allows them five minutes to talk to him when Sherlyn arrives with food. Rakhi then tells Rishabh that Sherlyn cooked food for him while Preeta apologises to him for not being able to get him out of jail. meanwhile, Kareena gives a file to Prithvi and tells him to get Mahesh's signatures on the papers to which he goes to the latter's room. On the other hand, as Preeta is about to inform Rishabh about the evidence, Sherlyn and Rakhi arrive. Preeta then leaves with Rakhi and the latter asks Sameer to wait for Sherlyn. Prithvi then goes to Mahesh to get the signatures to which the latter thanks him for taking care of his family in these tough times. In the police station, Sherlyn urges Rishabh to trust her and give her one more chance

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5