Kundali Bhagya 26 May 2022 Written Update: Preeta Gets Jealous Seeing Karan & Natasha

Kundali Bhagya 26 May 2022 episode begins with Natasha and Sherlyn telling Preeta about Karan's engagement. Natasha then reveals that she doesn't want any drama at her engagement to which Preeta laughs and says no engagement will ever happen. Then Natasha is seen telling Sherlyn that she doesn't want any problems today. Seeing Natasha saying all this, Prithvi laughs as it is they who have hired her and now she is giving orders to them. Prithvi is then seen saying to the trio that Preeta is not the old Preeta anymore but she has changed and Sherlyn has now become a coward.

Kundali Bhagya 26 May 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Natasha speaks to Kareena and Bani and tells them that she likes Karan a lot. Preeta then comes to the party and tells Shrishti that she is ready for their tonight's plan against Sherlyn. Karan also arrives at the engagement. Karan's entry shocks Preeta as he comes and asks about their whereabouts of Natasha. He also asks her if she did something to her. Suddenly then Natasha enters the frame and says she is always with Karan which makes Preeta jealous.

Preeta feels jealous seeing Natasha and Karan getting close

Karan dances with Natasha to make Preeta jealous. Seeing this Preeta gets jealous and decides to show Natasha her actual place. She replaces her on the dance floor. Karan and Preeta then have a sweet romantic moment on the dance floor. Preeta proves that she still loves Karan. Seeing all this Natasha gets jealous and she along with Prithvi and Sherlyn makes a new plan against Preeta. Eventually, Preeta leaves the house for her mission of rescuing Rishabh after stopping Karan and Natasha’s engagement.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5