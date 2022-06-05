Kundali Bhagya 6 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Natasha Manipulate Karan Against Preeta?

The popular show, Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television with the cast members enjoying a massive fan following soon after the show went on air. In the recent episodes, as Rishabh returns to the Luthra house, everyone gets emotional seeing him. On the other hand, Karan tries to tease Preeta by planning a fake wedding with Natasha. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming episode.

Kundali Bhagya 6 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 6 June 2022 spoiler begins with the Luthra family standing in shock as police arrive at home. As the police arrests Prithvi, he expresses his refusal to them to which Sherlyn intervenes and tells them that they cannot arrest him. The inspector then shows them the arrest warrant against Prithvi to which they learn that Karan made the complaint against him. Sherlyn loses her calm and thinks that as Karan snatched Prithvi away from her, even she will snatch away Preeta from him. On the other hand, Natasha tells Karan that Preeta is having an affair with Rishabh to which he gets shocked and lashes out at her. She continues by adding that Preeta and Rishabh have been cheating on him for a long while because they both are not happy in their current relationships. Karan says that he doesn't believe her because he has faith in both Rishabh and Preeta.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Karan meets Rishabh in the office and gets into an emotional meeting after a long time. Rishabh then shows the power of attorney papers to him and states that they need to take everything back. Preeta then calls Karan but he ignores it. She then calls Rishabh and asks him to track his location because she is in danger. She then asks him to come and save her. While Rishabh is clueless about what is wrong with Preeta, he rushes to rescue her. As the goons hear the police siren outside the house, they tie Preeta while, on the other hand, Rishabh manages to sneak into the house.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5