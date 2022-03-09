Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Win This Time Against Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2022 episode will bring on a new twist to the plotline as Preeta gets grabbed by Prithvi from the stage and is still with her. the episode will further reveal whether Preeta will be able to execute her master plan at Mahesh's birthday party or will Prithvi find a new evil plan to strike back. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2022 Spoiler ahead.

Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2022 Spoiler begins with Prithvi attacking Preeta which leaves her unconscious. He then gets confident and thinks that he will now ruin Preeta's dream of exposing him and saving Mahesh and adds that the party will go on but only the way he wants it to be. He then talks to unconscious Preeta and challenges him to defeat him. He even tells her that he can kill her on the spot but he wants her to watch it live as she badly fails against him. On the other hand, as Preeta goes missing, Karan keeps searching for her while Sherlyn follows her to keep an eye on him. Karan wonders that Preeta first invites everyone and then vanishes when everyone is waiting for her. He then asks Sameer and Srishti to help him find Preeta while Natasha makes a failed attempt to kidnap Srishti.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Prithvi sees the Judge at the party, he gets anxious to learn about Preeta's plan. He even wonders why does she want to prove Mahesh mentally stable because after that even she will lose all the property. Preeta then dances and openly challenges Prithvi to which the latter gets furious. Sherlyn asks him to calm down while he says that won't. Prithvi then takes her into a room and threatens her. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells everyone that it was Preeta's plan to disappear in between her dance performance.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5