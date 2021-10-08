'Kundali Bhagya' October 8, 2021, Written Update: Rishabh Learns About Sherlyn's Affair

Kundali Bhagya October 8, 2021, episode begins with Preeta worrying about how she will expose Sherlyn and Prithvi when Srishti arrives and congratulates her. Preeta then says that she does not have any evidence against them to which Srishti says that Rishabh will trust her anyway. Preeta then says that now they are a couple so Rishabh might not believe her. She then says that she will find a way to expose their love affair in front of the family. She then gets annoyed because someone deleted that video from her phone.

'Kundali Bhagya' October 8, 2021, written update:

Rishabh finds evidence against Sherlyn

Later, Karan arrives home and asks Preeta where Rishabh is to which she tells him that he has been in the house. Karan then tries to cheer Preeta up when he sees that she is upset about something. Meanwhile, Kritika and Dadi arrive home while the former asks Preeta to come with her so that she can show her the gifts. Preeta then feels bad that Kritika has no idea about Sherlyn and Prithvi’s affair. Meanwhile, Rishabh goes to Kritika’s room to hide her presents when he sees an earring in Prithvi’s shirt. Prithvi then enters and Rishabh then holds him with his collar but immediately leaves him when he hears Kritika’s voice.

Rishabh confronts Sherlyn

Later on, Dadi meets Kritika and tells her that Rishabh is ignoring her to which she says that he is just busy doing preparations for her birthday party. Rishabh then goes to Sherlyn and asks her to guess from where he found her earring. As she gets confused, he reveals that he got it from Prithvi’s pocket and tells her that he is breaking all the relation with her. Sherlyn then accuses Preeta of influencing him while he tells her to accept the truth. He then tells her that he does not want to see her in the room and decides to tell this to everyone in the family. He further tells her that she broke his trust and destroyed Kritika’s life as well. Rishabh then tells Preeta that he believed her and thanks her for telling the truth. She then feels bad for him when Karan arrives and asks him where he is going.

