Kundali Bhagya Written Update August 3, 2020: Kareena Orders Preeta To Leave The Function

In the last episode, Preeta comes to Karan’s marriage and then Karan forcefully dances with her. Everyone in the family is shocked to see Karan in anger and he also hurts Preeta. Rishab tries to stop Karan, but Karan stops him and tells him to stay away from him. Karan then calls Mahira’s mom to welcome him as he is her son-in-law and Preeta also looks at him and smiles. Meanwhile, Kareena holds Preeta’s hand and tries talk to her. To see what happened next, read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - August 3, 2020-

The episode started with Kareena asking Preeta why did she come to Karan’s marriage. Kareena very rudely talks to Preeta and says that how dare she think of coming to marriage and ruining the functions. Listening to Preeta responded that there is no such sort of thing in her mind as she has come as a guest and will leave like one. But Kareena is not convinced and argues with her. Preeta then says that she is not there uninvited, Karan had come to her house to invite her. Kareena is sure that Preeta desires to ruin the marriage of Karan and Mahira, but Preeta assures her that she has no intention like that. Kareena then pleads Preeta to let them both get married without doing anything that ruins their function. They continue to argue and on the other hand, Mahira is ready in her bridal look.

In Mahira’s room, she is with Ramona and they are getting ready for the function when Rakhi also comes there and says that she has not seen a beautiful bride like her. While Kritika comes in the room informing that Pandit has called Mahira in the Mandap. Ramona and Mahira leave, and Kritika stops Rakhi to inquire if she is happy with Mahira and Karan’s marriage as Rakhi desired that Preeta should be Karan’s wife. But Rakhi replies to Kritika that she liked Preeta but cannot help if Karan has made up his mind to marry Mahira. Adding to it she says that, as even Mahesh is not well so she cannot do anything and hence is also happy because both Mahira and Karan have accepted each other.

While, as they go down, Karan is sitting in the Mandap when Mahira comes and they start the ceremony. Karan asks the Pandit to stop as Preeta is not there, and then he asks Kritika to call her as he desires that she should watch every function that happens. Kritika sees that Kareena is scolding Preeta demanding to leave the Luthra house. But Preeta is adamant exclaiming that she will not leave the ceremony, while Kritika calls out to them mentioning that Karan has called Preeta to the function. Then as the ceremony starts Preeta and Karan start remembering how they both got married with all the ceremonial norms which they had followed. In the meantime, Karan is looking at Preeta while she is smiling at him, and then they both start starring each other.

Rishab is standing there and is wondering what has happened to Karan and why is he doing it all to hurt Preeta? Sherlyn looks at Rishab and then goes to him and mentions that he should stop thinking of Preeta as she has done all the wrong things. But Rishab then stops her and mentions that he would even help his enemy if he or she is in danger but she is still his best friend. Then Sherlyn tries to say that she had sent the legal notice to their house against Karan, but Rishab is not convinced and argues with her and so Sherlyn leaves in anger.

On the other side, Karan is making sure that Mahira is struggling to put the garland in his neck, but seeing that Preeta is smiling he is not able to understand. This gives Mahira the opportunity to come closer to him and so she is able to fulfil the ritual. And then Karan gets as he sees Preeta is now crying. He is not able to control himself and also gets tensed. The episode ends with everyone else rejoicing the moments.

