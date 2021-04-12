Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Aces Polka Dot Fashion Trend, Fans Quip 'Why So Hot'

On Sunday, April 11, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya took to her social media profile to give major fashion goals to her fan army. Polka dot is a perennial fashion trend that often features in the wardrobe of popular celebs. Now, in her latest Instagram post, the television actor was seen acing the fashion trend in her own style.

Shraddha Arya aces Polka dot fashion

The Instagram post of the Kundali Bhagya actor features a slew of stunning photographs of her donning a black and white polka dot dress. The attire of Shraddha features a plunging neckline and a cut-out detailing around her waist. The body-hugging ensemble was paired with no accessorises and minimalistic makeup. Wavy hair left open added elegance to her chic look. While sharing the photos, Shradhha wrote, “They say, you can’t have a bad day in Polka Dots!” before adding the hashtag “no filter”. Check out the post shared by the Kundali Bhagya star below:

The latest post of Shraddha Arya has garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gush to compliment her temperature soaring look. While some said, “Why so hot”, many others were just wowed by the new pictures. Fans even flooded with smiley and heart-eyed emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Shraddha often takes her social media profile to surprise the fashion police. In another post, the actor can be seen acing in an off-shoulder black crop-top which was paired with plain white high-waist denim jeans. Using a car as a prop in the photo, the actor enunciated that she is “Too Easy- Breezy for a Hot summer Day!”. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, the actor also recently took the COVID-19 test just to be sure that she hasn’t contracted the contagious virus. Shraddha had captioned her story as, “Isn’t this the calmest COVID test anyone ever saw?” she even added a hashtag, ‘Just to be on the safe side'. In the video, a health professional was seen taking her test as she sat calmly on a chair. On the professional front, the actor has been portraying the role of Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta for the last four years.

(Promo Image Source: Shradhha Arya Instagram)

