Kusha Kapila's Husband Tests COVID-19 Positive, Shares Thoughts On 'emotional Burnout'

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently took to her Instagram stories and informed that her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia has been tested COVID-19 positive. Kusha penned a note and shared that despite taking necessary precautions, her husband contracted the virus has no symptoms at all except one day where Kusha mentioned he had a 'running nose'. Apart from her Instagram stories, Kusha also shared a post where she wrote about facing 'emotional, physical burnout' while preparing her creative content.

Kusha informed that she got herself tested and is waiting for the reports, the two have been staying indoors for the last ten days to curb the spread and cure themselves. In her story, Kusha wrote that ‘she will not be reachable as she was before' for helping out people for COVID resources as she has to figure out a lot of things. Kusha Kapila gave a shout-out to all the amazing actors and social activists who are working hard amid the pandemic while helping the people with COVID resources and also guiding people to overcome the disease.

In her post, she shared a picture and reflected thoughts on how it's been a week and she has not been able to create anything creative on her social media platform. She confessed undergoing ‘emotional and physical burnout’ and this feeling has completely dried her up ‘creatively.’ At last while concluding, she advised her fans to stay indoors and double mask up if they are stepping out.

Last week, Kusha Kapila had tweeted that her uncle needed two doses of Tocilizumab injection urgently and he was in a critical condition. In an unfortunate turn of events, she latest shared that her uncle passed away shortly after her demanding Tocilizumab and they never got the medicine. She reposted her earlier tweet and wrote “My uncle who needed Tocilizumab a week ago passed away shortly after. Cardiac arrest. We never received the said medicine. It was today after a week we were able to share the news with his wife, brother, and sister-in-law because all three of them were critical at that time.“

my uncle who needed Tocilizumab a week ago passed away shortly after. Cardiac arrest. We never received the said medicine. It was today after a week we were able to share the news with his wife, brother and sister in law because all three of them were critical at that time. I -- https://t.co/DjGcAAwXJH — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) April 27, 2021

