Kushal Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I Don’t Know What Was Going In His Mind'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has affected many of his friends including actor Kushal Tandon. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Kushal Tandon talked about his work and also shared how he felt after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. He said that he is just trying to get out of Sushant’s news.

Kushal Tandon talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Kushal Tandon continued that it was very sad to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He added there is a void in his gut after knowing about it. Kushal Tandon stated that he doesn’t know what was going in his mind but he prays that he rests in peace. He further added that nobody knows what goes into a person’s mind.

Kushal Tandon said that he wanted to tell this to people that there is nothing more than a person’s life. People may think that suicide is the option to free one’s self from pain however, people often forget that this would cause a lot of pain to the people who are left behind.

Kushal Tandon shares his opinion on the insider-outsider debate

Kushal Tandon was recently seen alongside Hina Khan in the movie Unlock that released on the OTT Platform Zee5. Talking about the same, he said that the film revolves around the dark web and talks about an app that fulfills three wishes of a person but also makes the user pay a heavy price in return.

Kushal Tandon was further asked to share his opinion on the ongoing debate of insider-outsider in the industry. He said that he won Mr India in 2005 and then he was modelling for 3-4 years. Kushal added that he went to New York where he pursued an acting course.

Furthermore, he said that he got his first show Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna Hain after he returned. He then stated that he had done reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor among others. Kushal said that he never faced any issue for being an outsider. Talking about his upcoming projects, he said he is working on Bebaake with Ekta Kapoor and also got the film Unlock that recently released. Adding to that, the actor mentioned that he does not do much work and is comfortable in his space. He continued that he tries to take less but nice work.

Kushal Tandon shares his lockdown experience

Talking about his lockdown experience, Kushal said that it didn’t affect him much as he is not the kind of person who goes out much. He added that he only goes out for shooting and some work.

He wrapped up the conversation saying that nothing was different for him. He was fine by not going out and meeting people, he added. As soon as the flights started, he flew back to his hometown to be with his family, concluded the actor.

