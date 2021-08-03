Lily James' Transformation Into Pamela Anderson For New Series Required '3 To 5 Hours'

Actor Lily James, who is set to essay the role of the blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson for the series Pam & Tommy, underwent a lengthy transformation every day before stepping out in front of the cameras. The tedious process took anywhere about 'three to five hours' of hair and makeup every morning, Barry Lee Moe (the head of the hair department for the series) told Variety. The upcoming Hulu mini-series, which wrapped up production on Friday, will charter the true story behind Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage in 1995.

Alongside Lily, the series will also star Hollywood heartthrob Sebastian Stan who also underwent a tedious physical transformation in his effort to portray the Mötley Crüe drummer. Describing the other cast member's transformation, Moe added that they used 25 hairpieces throughout the production, worn by everyone from Rogen, Offerman, and Schilling. Although Stan did not wear a wig and instead grew his hair out supported by keratin treatments and colouring every few weeks.

The 8-episode limited series, which was initially ordered in December 2020, will 'hopefully' be coming out in February 2022, Moe added. The series gained attention back in May 2021 when the first look of Pam & Tommy was released, followed by numerous set photos showcasing the two lead stars’ stark transformations.

The 32-year-old James recently uploaded a photo of her stunning transformation where is seen wearing a satin black dress shirt, which was left unbuttoned at the top, and a pair of matching black shorts as she donned platinum blonde hair pulled back into a slick ponytail. Uploading the Pamela Anderson avatar, the actor added a quote by Anderson. “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people” - Pamela Anderson," her caption read.

For those unaware of the true story, Pam & Tommy follows the titular couple (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee) post the release of their highly-publicized and controversial sex tape, which the couple claimed was stolen from a locked safe and released without their consent, however, these claims have been refuted and dismissed. The series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Paul Ben-Victor, and Seth Rogen, whose without beard look has gained attention as he portrays the role of Rand Gauthier, an electrician who allegedly leaked the tape.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

