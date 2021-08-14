Linda Evans Recalls Her Devastating Split With Late Former Husband John Derek

Linda Evans, the actor who received humongous popularity through her television show, Dynasty, recently interacted with People and talked about how she wouldn’t have done this show if she hadn’t gotten divorced from her late former husband, John Derek. She further recalled her separation from the Knock on Any Door actor and revealed how it was one of the hardest things she’d ever experienced.

Linda Evans on her separation from John Derek

During the interview, Dynasty fame Linda Evans recalled her separation from John Derek and talked about how he fell in love with Bo Derek, she stated, “John and I broke up nine years after we met — he fell in love with Bo. And then I called my agent and said, 'I want to work again', and he said, 'You've been away for so long. How are we going to pull this off? Everyone's forgotten about you.' I said, 'I don't know, but I just got to do it.'”

Speaking about how devastating it was for her, she added how she thought that she should die rather than have to go through all of that. Praising her relationship with her former husband, she stated that it was “perfection” that she was in love with him and added how it was a god-given gift.

“It's not supposed to go away like that. What is this? My dream is not supposed to end like this. It was horrible. It was one of the hardest things I've ever experienced. Sometimes when the worst thing happens to you in your life, it's actually the best thing that ever happened to you in your life and that has been the truth my entire life.”

Linda Evans also recalled how John never wanted her to work and added that she wouldn’t have gotten Dynasty if she weren’t divorced from him. "I would never have known all the magic that followed that show or that experience, which to me is just like, one of the most beautiful things anyone could even hope to experience in a lifetime", she said. She even talked about how her life turned around after the divorce when she married Stan Herman, a real estate broker from LA. She then revealed that it was after her divorce from Herman when she finally landed into Dynasty.

"What are the odds that I'd be back working at 78?", she speaks about her latest role in Swan Song. "It's so outrageous, but as I always love to say, 'Anything is possible”, she concluded.

IMAGE: LINDA EVANS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.