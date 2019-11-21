Emraan Hashmi: A List Of The Actor's Most Underrated Performances

Emraan Hashmi, a popular Indian film actor, started his acting career in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Footpath. He has done at least 44 films and is currently working on a film called Chehre, that is scheduled to release in 2020.The film, directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit, also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Emraan Hashmi has done a variety of films and some of his performances have been lauded by critics and audiences alike. However, there are many performances that was not recognised enough. Here is a list of some of the performances of Emran Hashmi that went unnoticed

Dirty Picture (2011)

The Dirty Picture is an Indian biographical musical drama, directed by Milan Luthria, that was inspired by the life of Silk Smitha. The movie featured Vidya Balan in the lead role, while Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, and Emraan Hashmi played other pivotal roles. In the movie, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a filmmaker, Abraham, who is able to make a successful film with the protagonist when she was at rock bottom. The movie was a commercial success and was also critically acclaimed. However, Hashmi's performance went unnoticed.

Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Raja Natwarlal is a Bollywood crime thriller, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film portrayed Emraan as a small-time con man, named Raja Natwarlal. He eventually falls in love with a bar dancer and decides to marry her. The love story quicky takes turn into a revenge-drama. Although the movie did not do well at the box office, Emraan received rave reviews from the critics.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a story of two gangsters, Sultan Mirza (played by Ajay Devgn) and Shoaib Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi), who wanted to make it big in the underworld space of Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai are the female leads in the film.The movie, directed by Milan Luthria, was lauded and won many awards, however, Emran Hashmis performance was widely overlooked.

