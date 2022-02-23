'Lock Upp': Ekta Kapoor Introduces 3rd Contestant Poonam Pandey In Kangana Ranaut's Show

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer and much-anticipated reality TV show Lock Upp is all set to air on OTT platforms MX Player and ALT Balaji from February 27 onwards. Now, ahead of the game show's premiere, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. While the entire contestant list of Lock Upp still remains under wraps, the creators have slowly been unveiling the names of celebrities who will feature in Kangana Ranaut's show.

On Wednesday, February 23, the third contestant of Lock Upp was confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor. Model Poonam Pandey will be one of the inmates who will feature in the upcoming game show.

Poonam Pandey in Lock Upp

Sharing a promo teaser of Poonam Pandey, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the Nasha actor has been charged for her boldness. The clip sees Pandey cribbing inside the show's prison as the makers confirm that she is inmate no. 3. While sharing the promo, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi Poonam Pandey caught! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer." Take a look at it below:

For the unversed, back in January 2019, Poonam Pandey was embroiled in a major controversy with husband Sam Bombay, when an adult video of the two surfaced online, as reported by DNA. The viral video was deleted by Poonam a few hours later. While some speculated that the video was accidentally posted, others called it a deliberate publicity stunt to gain attention. However, Poonam cleared the air posting another video, in which she said that the video was a ‘stupid’ prank played by her female friend. Poonam further said that before she could delete the clip, the video had already gone viral.

Poonam exclaimed that the video was a private moment with beau Sam and she never wanted it to be out in public domain. Apart from this, the model and actor again hit the headlines after marrying boyfriend Sam Bombay. Just 10 days after her nuptial, Pandey filed a harassment complaint against Sam in Goa.

Speaking of Lock Upp, previously the makers revealed that Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui will also be seen in the show.

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor