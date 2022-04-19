Last Updated:

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Azma, Zeeshan For Their Behaviour In House

A video is doing rounds on social media which sees Karan Kundrra lashing out at Azma Fallah, Zeeshan & others for their 'intolerant behaviour' in 'Lock Upp'.

Lock Upp

Things have already been spicing up in the popular reality show, Lock Upp, which is being hosted by Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut. The mood of the jail took a turn after Roadies winner Prince Narula's grand entry as a challenger in Ekta Kapoor's show. Prince was involved in an intense argument with one of the contestants, Azma Fallah after the latter took a dig at his past relationship with Nora Fatehi. Soon after this, Prince lost his cool and said, "Don't go personal, I am a married man, if you'll keep doing this, I'll throw your bags out of the jail."

Lock Upp's jailor, Karan Kundrra, took a stand for his dead friend, Prince Narula, and told Azma, "You neither have any respect for someone's girlfriend or mother. Talk about the contestants and not about their exes, wives and mothers."

Karan Kundrra eliminates Zeeshan Khan for assaulting Azma Fallah

Now, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees Karan Kundrra lashing out at the contestants for their 'intolerant behaviour' in the jail. Karan's anger was not only the result of a rift between Prince and Azma but, also a major physical fight that took place in Lock Upp between Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah. 

Kundrra could be heard telling Zeeshan, "The way you assaulted a woman, do you know the legal implications of this s**t? The way you snatched the broom from her, if anyone had acted this way with my sister, I would've broken his hand. And then you hit her with that broom." Do you treat a woman like this? Mai yaha hota na teri taange tod deta main (If I was here I would have broken your legs)." Soon after this, the Bigg Boss fame eliminated Khan for physically hitting Azma.

Zeeshan threatens Azma with physical violence

This came after Zeeshan threatened Azma with physical violence by telling her that he will break her mouth with a hammer after she made some comment about his girlfriend Reyhna. Soon after this, Fallah emptied Zeeshan's bag of protein powder, after which he pushed her twice, as Payal Rohatgi came between them and told him not to hit her. Later, after Azma challenged him to hit her, he snatched the broom from her hands and pushed it towards her, hitting her in the eye. Watch here:

