'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde Flirts With Karan Kundrra On Show; Latter Says 'I'm Committed'

Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp, has viewers glued to their screens with its interesting format and gripping twists. Recently, Karan Kundrra, who features in the show as a jailor, has topped the headlines for expressing his love for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash publicly. Fans of the couple know that the duo never shies away from professing their love for each other. Speaking of which, Kundrra, in the latest episode of the show, announced that he is in a 'committed relationship.'

Karan Kundrra expresses love for Tejasswi Prakash

It so happened that after the arena tasks for the day, Kundrra informed all the prison mates that they will get a chance of securing a list of items for themselves if they successfully convince audiences to vote for them. As Karan began announcing the list of items, Saisha Shinde in a sly move, flirted with Kundrra. She asked, "Is the jailor on the list?"

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame humbly rejected the gesture by announcing that he is in a 'committed relationship' with Tejasswi Prakash. Karan replied, "Times have changed. I am actually now in a committed relationship", with a shy smile on his face. As soon Kundrra made the statement, it made all the prison mates go 'aww'. A disappointed Saisha Shinde then concluded the conversation by saying "I know".

For the unversed, Saisha Shinde was recently evicted from the show for her 'disrespectful behaviour' towards host Kangana Ranaut. During a verbal altercation, Saisha refused to apologise to the Manikarnika star and was thus, was shown her way out by the makers. Saisha said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong, if there're contestants, there's host (sic)". Responding to the same when Kangana highlighted that many in the industry might want to replace her. Saisha added, "You can bring them here then".

After her eviction, Shinde took to social media to pen a lengthy letter of apology to the Queen actor. After this, the makers accepted her back in the show. Speaking of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the latter on Friday, April 8, joined Kundrra at the launch event of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Image: Instagram/@officialsaishashinde/@kkundrra