'Lucifer' Season 6 Trailer Released: Chloe Fights The Devil While New Angel Takes Throne

The fans of the Netflix series Lucifer are over the moon since the streamer dropped the season 6 trailer on Tuesday. Ever since the sixth and final season of the show was announced, speculations regarding the ‘end’ of the show were looming. Now, a month after announcing the show’s details at Comic-Con@Home, on July 24. The trailer of the final season looks promising as it begins with an interrogation of the Devil.

Lucifer season 6 trailer review

Picking up after season 5's climactic angelic war, the Lucifer season 6 trailer kicks off with the Devil being questioned by LAPD Detective Carol Corbett. Rudely yet funny, Lucifer is asked of his age. Later on, the trailers show Lucifer's struggle with his new position as God. Following the struggle, Lucifer returns to therapist Linda's couch. Moreover, Deadpool also arrives on the scene with clear intent on destroying Lucifer. However, the biggest question in everyone’s mind is regarding Lucifer and Chloe Decker’s fight.

“I did not see this coming,” says Lucifer as Chloe Decker holds Azrael's blade to his neck and the fans agree. The two-and-a-half-minute long promo ends on a cliff-hanger of the tantalizing brawl between the duo. Since Azrael's blade is one of the few items that can kill the Devil, it is worth wondering if this is how the makers are ending the show.

When is Lucifer season 6 coming out

The Lucifer season 6 release date was confirmed by Netflix as being Friday, September 10, 2021. The date announcement was first made on July 24 at Comic-Con @Home 2021. The announcement was made by the show’s panel present for discussion at the San Diego Comic-Con. The filming of the season was wrapped up in April and the release date was under speculations ever since. The final season of the show is now confirmed to drop in September.

The final season of the show will have 10 episodes and all the original cast members will be returning for the season. Tom Ellis will don the role of Lucifer Morningstar for one last season joined by Lauren German as Chloe Decker. Meanwhile, Aimee Garcia will return as Ella Lopez along with a few new faces.

