'Luka Chuppi' Actor Arun Kushwash Says, 'I Don't Dwell For Roles Asking To Make Fun Of Me'

Arun Kushwah, also known as Chote Miyan in the world of the internet, has become an inspiration for many. He hails from the small town of Gwalior and came to the city of dreams-Mumbai with big dreams. He shared that his journey in the internet world been a roller coaster ride. He has appeared in big Bollywood projects like Luka Chuppi, Chopsticks and Bhootpurva. He opened up about his journey, in a recent interview.

Arun Kushwah opens up about his choice of roles

Talking about his journey he said, "I started working as a writer in a company called TVF, and on the other hand I also started my own youtube channel 'Chote Miyan', I got huge popularity from both of the works. Soon I started getting offers from Bollywood projects which were nothing like a dream come true. I can say one thing that it was never a road full of roses. I had to work hard every day despite all odds and I loved every part of it.'

Further sharing about how he chooses roles while doing a project he said, "I want to experiment with every kind of role as an actor. Because it only expands your horizon when you experiment a lot. But yes to be honest I don't want to dwell in roles that ask me to make fun of my body features. I have faced criticism of it in real life so I don't want it to happen on the screen too."

Arun Kushwah's movies

Arun Singh Kushwah began his journey with YouTube that gained him immense popularity for his comic timings. He has been a part of several projects and has many web series as well as movies lined up. In one of his recent Instagram posts, Arun Kushwah revealed that he will be seen in an upcoming series titled Dude, and will be seen in the character of Ashok Bhatia. He will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi.

(Image Source: Arun Kushwah/Instagram)

