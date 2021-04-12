'Mahabharat' Actor Satish Kaul's Last Rites Performed In Ludhiana's Model Town On Sunday

The last rites of Mahabharat fame Satish Kaul, who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, were held in a crematorium in Model town on Sunday, reported by ANI. His last rights were performed with a limited number of people in attendance as the late actor had tested COVID positive. The late actor's sister Satya Devi and her son said that Satish has died due to illness caused by COVID-19, and the funeral was done on Sunday.

They also stated that earlier, Satish used to get calls of many stars and post his demise, none of them called. Satya's son said that the government has definitely provided help but no assistance was given by any of the actors. Satish breathed his last at the Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana. He was 74.

Earlier, Satya had said to PTI that they had admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive. The late actor had a fever and was not keeping well for six days before he was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle and mourned Kaul's death.

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 10, 2021

On the other hand, the late actor's repertoire has 300 Punjabi films. His notable work in the Hindi cinema includes Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Aunty No 1. Apart from Mahabharat, Kaul was seen in the Doordarshan series Vikram Aur Betaal.

Kaul moved to Punjab from Mumbai and started an acting school around 2011. However, he fractured his hip bone in 2015 and remained bedridden for two and a half years. He later checked into an old age home, where he stayed till 2019, before moving into a rented house.

In an interview with PTI in May in 2020, Kaul had asserted that he was struggling for medicines, groceries, and basic needs during the nationwide lockdown and had appealed to the film industry for help. Kaul had shared his wish to buy a house of his own in the city and had hoped to act more. "The fire to act is still alive in me. It isn't over. I wish someone gives me a role even today, any role, and I would do it. I'm raring to act again," he had said.