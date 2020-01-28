The Debate
Mahira Khan's Stunning Ethnic Looks You Must Check Out NOW

Television News

Mahira Khan has successfully established herself in Bollywood in spite of facing hardships. Here are some of her best ethnic looks that you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani actor who has also made her mark in Bollywood. She is most famous for her roles in Pakistani TV serials like Humsafar, Neeyat, Sadqay Tumhare, etc. She first started as a VJ in 2006 and moved towards TV serials and films later on. Her first debut film, Bol gained her massive popularity. Khan was also part of several films like Ho Mann Jahaan, Manto, Raees, Superstar, etc. Mahira Khan has aced her acting skills and has also been a huge inspiration to fashion lovers. Listed below are some of Mahira Khan's photos in ethnic looks that you must check out right away:

READ:Mahira Khan Slams Pakistani Actor For Calling Her An 'aged Actor', Read Her Befitting Reply Here

Mahira Khan's Instagram: Best Ethnic looks

READ:Mahira Khan's Favourite Fridge Magnet Featuring Govinda Has The Internet Amused, Read Best Reactions Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

READ:Mahira Khan Gives It Back To A Troll For Shaming Her Over Viral Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

 

 

 

Published:
